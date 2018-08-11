Balochistan Assembly first session summoned on Aug 13

QUETTA : Newly elected Balochistan Assembly’s first session has been summoned on August 13.

All newly elected MPAs will take oath in the first session. Speaker and Deputy Speaker for the assembly also will be elected in the following session. The session of Punjab Assembly has been summoned on August 15 after the summary pertaining to the matter received approval. Newly elected Members of Punjab Assembly (MPA) will take oath after which speaker and deputy speaker will be chosen.

Earlier on Friday, President Mamnoon Hussain approved the summary moved by Caretaker Prime Minister Justice (R) Nasirul Mulk to summon the session of the National Assembly (NA) on August 13.On the first day, the new elected members of NA will take the oath of their office.

On August 14, the nomination papers of the speaker and deputy speaker will submit which will be followed by the elections of the speaker, the deputy speaker and then the leader of the House on August 15.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf has nominated its Chairman Imran Khan for the slot of leader of the house while PML (N) President Shahbaz Sharif has been fielded as a joint candidate by the opposition. The opposition has also nominated Khurshid Shah for the slot of the speaker.

