Balochistan assembly to elect new CM on 13th

Opposition not to be part of new set-up

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The governor of Balochistan has summoned an assembly session for January 13 to elect a new chief minister.

After Nawab Sanaullah Zehri resigned from the position of chief minister on Tuesday, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and former premier Nawaz Sharif held a meeting where they decided the opposition would be offered to field their candidate for the vacated position in the provincial cabinet.

However, leader of the opposition in the Balochistan Assembly, Maulana Abdul Wasay, said the government should unanimously bring in a candidate as the opposition would be a part of the government.

He said this while talking to the media on Wednesday.

The names that have surfaced for the position of the chief minister are Saleh Bhootani and Jan Mohammad Jamali. The former has also served as the caretaker chief minister of Balochistan in 2007.

The prime minister has also taken notice of the role of provincial lawmakers for letting the situation come to its present stage.

“We will not be part of [the] future government”, Leader of the Opposition in the Balochistan Assembly Maulana Wasey told a crowded press conference on Wednesday afternoon.

The opposition, however, promised votes in support of the PML-N dissidents’ proposed candidate.

“The opposition will support any new candidate for the chief minister Balochistan named by the disgruntled PML-N legislators”, Wasey said. Balochistan National Party chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal, PML-Q MPA and former deputy speaker Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, and PML-N dissidents Jan Mohammad Jamali and Sardar Saleh Bhootani were also present on the occasion.

“We played our democratic role and will continue to do so in the future,” Mengal said. BNP, which has two legislators in the Balochistan Assembly, had previously supported the no-confidence motion against Zehri.

With the opposition out of the process, the disgruntled group within the PML-N is set to nominate a new leader of the house. The dissident group within the PML-N includes Sarfraz Bugti, whose resignation/ouster from the home minister’s office had worsened the political crisis in the province.

PML-N sources said Jamali, Bhootani and Bizenjo were all strong candidates for the top slot in the province as like-minded legislators of the party met on Wednesday to nominate the new Balochistan chief minister.