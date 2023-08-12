QUETTA – After Sindh and National Assembly, the provincial assembly of Balochistan has also been dissolved as Governor gave assent to the summary.

It was reported that Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo signed a summary for the dissolution of the provincial assembly.

Following the dissolution of the assembly, opposition and ruling leaders will pick a candidate for caretaker setup while deadlock persists as both sides are pushing for their choice of candidates to lead the caretaker setup in the least developed region.

So far, names of BNP’s Mir Hamal Kalmati, Usman Badini, and Shabbir Mengal from the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam are being considered for the role.

The ruling side came up with names of Ejaz Sanjrani, Kehda Babar, and Naseer Bizenjo for the caretaker chief minister.

While, no name has been finalised and outgoing Chief Minister Abdul Qudous Bizenjo is likely to meet opposition leader amid a shift of change after the completion of tenure.