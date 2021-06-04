Balochistan accuses Sindh of stealing water

Staff Reporter Quetta

The Balochistan government has once again accused Sindh of stealing water from the province.

Balochistan government spokesman Liaquat Shahwani told media that Balochistan should get 7,600 cusecs of water from Pat Feeder Canal, but is actually getting only 6,000 cusecs of water from Sindh.

Similarly, he said, they are getting 1,800 cusecs of water instead of 2,400 cusecs from the Kirthar Canal.

In the last 10 days, Sindh has been providing 55% less water in these two canals, he said.

He said that in this situation, there is a danger of destruction of crops on 76,000 acres in the agricultural areas of Balochistan.

The Balochistan government has decided to take up the issue of water theft from Sindh with the Sindh government and in the Council of Common Interests, Shahwani said.