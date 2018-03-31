Baloch urges Muslims to learn Quran to strive for enforcement system given by it

LAHORE : Secretary General (SG), Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Liaqat Baloch, who is also the SG of the Muttahida Majlis Amal (MMA), has said that the Holy Quran is the book of guidance and revolution and it as the primary responsibility of the Muslims to learn the Quran and to strive for the enforcement of the system given by the Quran.

Speaking at the international Qirat competition in Lahore on Friday, Liaqat Baloch said that the nations, which had implemented the Quranic injunctions in their lives, had triumphed and those who deviated from the Quran had failed in their individual and collective pursuits.

The JI SG further stated that all religious political parties had joined hands under the MMA. This was in line with the desire of the religious minded and patriotic people that the religious leadership should play their role for building Pakistan as an Islamic welfare state. He said that in the midst of corrupt and uncivilized political leadership, the MMA was a puff of cool breeze.

He said that a close coordination of all state institutions was the need of the hour. However, he said, that palace intrigues would not work now and there was no escape for the corrupt leaders under any new NRO.

