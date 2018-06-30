Baloch to foil all conspiracies against Pakistan

Lahore

Chairman Senate Committee on Defence Production Senator Lt-Gen (Retd) Abdul Qayyum said on Friday that Balochistan is the heart of Pakistan and its people would defeat every conspiracy against the country.

Addressing a special sitting on the topic of ‘29 June 1947 – Historic accession of Balochistan to Pakistan through a referendum’ under the aegis of Nazaria-i-Pakistan Trust (NPT) at Aiwan-i-Karkunan-i-Tehreek-i-Pakistan here, he said that the decision of acceding to Pakistan on 29 June 1947 by the proud people and chieftains of Balochistan was a significant development, as they took this decision despite pressure from Hindus and British officials.

The senator said the Baloch had defeated every conspiracy against Pakistan and they would continue the same in future as well.

He said the Baloch people and their chieftains responded to the call of Quaid-i-Azam and gave a verdict in favour of Pakistan, adding that Pakistan was incomplete without Balochistan. A speaker Dr Muhammad Ali Nadeem said in his keynote address that the Baloch enhanced the respect of Pakistan by deciding on accession to it.—APP