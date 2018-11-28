Baloch: TLP leaders, workers arrest undemocratic, be released

Secretary General Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Liaqat Baloch terming the arrests of leaders and workers of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) as dictatorial and undemocratic step has called upon the government for their immediate release.

He expressed these views while talking to the parents/families of the detained TLP workers who called on him here on Wednesday.

Earlier, while addressing a JI Youth delegation, Liaqat Baloch said that the youth alone could steer the country out of the present crisis. He said that greed, corruption, jealousy and lack of tolerance were the main social evils prevailing in the society.

He said that under these circumstances, the government, the parliament and political and religious parties should make special efforts to evolve a national strategy to make the future of the country and youth safe and secure.

The SG JI said that the failures of the Pakistan Tehreek-Insaf (PTI) government during its first one hundred days in providing any relief to the masses had left a bad impression on the public mind and Prime Minister Imran Khan’s defense of the U-Turn had made the government a laughing stock.—INP

