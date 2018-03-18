Baloch terms holding general elections a big challenge for interim govt

ISLAMABAD: Secretary General, Jamaat e Islami, Liaqat Baloch, has said that the formation of the interim government prior to the general elections was a big challenge for the Prime Minister, the Leader of the Opposition and the Chief Ministers of the provinces.

Addressing workers conventions in the city on Saturday, he said if the government failed to take timely decision in this regard, the elections would be controlled by some other quarters which might have serious consequences.

He said that under the constitution, it was the responsibility of the government and the concerned institutions to hold general elections within sixty days of the completion of the term of the government.

He said there was no provision for delaying the elections or any judicial interference in this respect and any martial law or any other supra constitutional step could plunge the country into an un-ending crisis.

Liaqat Baloch said that at present, the local governments were in-effective and powerless while the federal and the provincial governments tried to control the assembly members through the development funds. That was why the members of the assemblies were least interested in legislation and the solution of the people’s problems.

Liaqat Baloch expressed deep concern over the increasing incidents of terrorism in the country and said that the US and India were trying to destabilize the region. He said the situation demanded that the national leadership and the state institutions stood united on the national priorities.

Orignally published by NNI