Baloch singer Wasu passes away after prolonged illness; fans pay emotional tribute

KARACHI – Pakistani artists and social media users took to social media to mourn the loss of Baloch singer Wasu, who succumbed to illness on Friday.

The family members of the late singer told local media that he was admitted to a private hospital in Sukkur due to respiratory illness, and passed away this morning.

The singer rose to fame as his song with Shehzad Roy raked accolades. His powerful vocals in Shehzad Roy’s Apney Ulloo song, a political satire, helped him getting fame.

Condoling his death, Roy said the talented singer was unable to read and write, but had a great political intellect and wrote political satire. “We will miss him,” he said.

Wasu Khan passed away this morning. He was unable to read and write, but had great political intellect and wrote political satire. We will miss him. Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un #WasuKhan pic.twitter.com/glQdHURW7k — Shehzad Roy (@ShehzadRoy) February 24, 2023

During the Covid pandemic, Shehzad Roy came forward to help Wasu.

There has been an outpouring of tributes for the late singer on social media; here’s how people reacted:

Goodbye, Wasu Khan. You finally reached the place where all poor artists go. Especially when the rich abandon them after showcasing their talents. Sleep well, brother. There is no poverty there. — Farrukh K. Pitafi (@FarrukhKPitafi) February 24, 2023

We offer condolences on the passing of famous Baloch singer Wasu Khan, renowned for his unique style of singing political satire. His captivating voice and powerful lyrics will be remembered as a valuable contribution. pic.twitter.com/AJen83zhga — ʙʟᴀ ʙᴏʏ💙❤💚 (@Baloch81789103) February 24, 2023

Sad news 😭

Our neighbors wasu khan balochi singer has been passed away he worked with Shahzad roy geo news recently he did song with shahzad roy please pray for him #جیل_بھرو_ڈرامہ_فلاپ pic.twitter.com/A5AEIpneoH — waheed-baloch (@waheedlegendry) February 24, 2023

Wasu Khan Past away Who was a Great Political Conciousness rasiser through his Singing&Created pasion in the heart of People.

The Government of Pakistan, especially request to @CMShehbaz @BBhuttoZardari to take responsibilty for the financial support of his family@ShehzadRoy pic.twitter.com/GKMW0GIwuR — Aftab Lashari (@aftablashari2) February 24, 2023