Baloch singer Wasu passes away after prolonged illness; fans pay emotional tribute

By
Junaid Usman
-
17

KARACHI – Pakistani artists and social media users took to social media to mourn the loss of Baloch singer Wasu, who succumbed to illness on Friday.

The family members of the late singer told local media that he was admitted to a private hospital in Sukkur due to respiratory illness, and passed away this morning.

The singer rose to fame as his song with Shehzad Roy raked accolades. His powerful vocals in Shehzad Roy’s Apney Ulloo song, a political satire, helped him getting fame.

Condoling his death, Roy said the talented singer was unable to read and write, but had a great political intellect and wrote political satire. “We will miss him,” he said.

During the Covid pandemic, Shehzad Roy came forward to help Wasu.

There has been an outpouring of tributes for the late singer on social media; here’s how people reacted:

