Baloch seeks help to bring real change

Lahore

The Deputy Chief of the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Liaqat Baloch has said that the country unfortunately not tasted the values of a true Islamic welfare state since its independence due a to corrupt and western sponsored elite ruling over the masses. He said this while addressing the Islamic Lawyers Forum here on Friday. Liaqat Baloch highlighted the need for introducing democratic values and rule of law in the country. He said Imran Khan’s government has further added to the injuries of the masses and made them disappointed even in two years. The JI Deputy Chief said lawyers should play their active role in bringing real change in the country.–INP