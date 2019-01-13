Baloch: PTI govt gifts tsunami of price hike, unemployment to masses

Lahore

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Secretary General, Liaqat Baloch has said that due to poor policies of the incumbent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, there is tsunami of price hike, unemployment and the masses are greatly perturbed. Talking to a delegation of the Kashmiri students at Mansoora on Sunday, Liaqat Baloch said that it was high time for the rulers to solve the problems of the people otherwise they should be ready for public reaction.

He said that the PTI government was on one side, talking of the state of Madina and strict accountability while on the other hand, corruption and loans were increasing, a Bill seeking ban on liquor was opposed and the ministers were talking foul. Referring to the situation in Kashmir and Palestine, the JI Secretary General said that tyranny in both these areas was increasing. Baloch said it was the responsibility of the international bodies and the world community to solve these problems and their silence on the bloodshed was a destruction of the entire humanity.—INP

