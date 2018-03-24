Baloch nationalist leader Dr Jumma attends Pakistan Day ceremony in Moscow

Islamabad

First time ever (Ex) Baloch Nationalist Leader Dr Jumma Khan Marri and his supporters attended Pakistan Day gathering, hosted by Pakistan Embassy Moscow at Ambassador’s Residence, says a message received here.

Large number of foreign diplomats, Russian think tanks, representatives from different Russian Media houses and members of Pakistani community Russia attended 23rd March gathering hosted at residence by Ambassador of Pakistan in Russia Qazi Khalilullah.

Dr Jumma Khan Marri alongwith his supporters from Baloch Diaspora also attended the gathering with full zeal and enthusiasm.

Through his brief statement given to media representatives present on the occasion, Dr Jumma Khan Marri congratulated overseas Pakistani community on 23rd March and also appreciated Pakistan Embassy Moscow especially Ambassador Qazi Khalil Ullah for inviting them on the gathering.

Dr Jumma Marri also disclosed that after his announcement of disassociation from so-called Baloch Independence Movement, he is receiving life threats from Hyrbyar Marri but he wants to tell all these disgruntled Baloch leaders like Hyrbyar Marri that he will never step back and will confront him at all forums & fronts. Soon he will also launch his organisation from Moscow (Overseas Pakistani Baloch Unity) to expose these Indian paid personalities for eventually kicking them out of Europe to India, from where they belong.