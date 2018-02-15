Baloch for curriculum reforms in education system

Quetta

Former Chief Minister Balochistan Dr. Abdul Malik Baloch Wednesday said that our education sector need immediate change and reform in the curriculum equivalent to modern standard. He said this while addressing the Launch of Legislative Policy Gap Analysis Reports on SDGs 4 and 16 in Balochistan by United Nation Development Programme (UNDP).

Members of the Provincial Assembly Engineer Zamruk Khan, Dr. Shama Isaq Baloch, Yasmin Lehri, Samina Khan, Arif Siddique, William Jan Barkat, UNDP Balochistan representative Dawood Nangial, Officers from Education department, civil society, media persons and people belonging to different fields were also present on the occasion. Former CM said that education and health sectors were top priority of our government and the current government should also include both the sectors in priority list to increase literacy rate and promote standard education in the province.

Abdul Malik Baloch said that citizens should elect those representatives in the upcoming elections those can work well for their economic development and prosperity and can make the best policy and legislation for the province. Addressing on the occasion, Member provincial assembly Engineer Zamruk Khan, Dr. Shama Isaq, Yasmin Lehri, Samina Khan, William Jan Barkat and Arifa Siddiq jointly said that in order to develop province economically especially in the field of education, public private partnership long-term programs should be set up, because the economic and social development of any country is the principle of standard education.

Speakers emphasized to reform old curriculum in which the government, parliamentarians, stakeholders, civil society and media all need to be on one platform. Speakers said that in order to promote our native languages and culture, our children should be educated in native languages.—APP