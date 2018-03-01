Baloch community celebrates Baloch Culture Day on March 02. They mark this Day by wearing traditional dresses and turbans. This Day is celebrated by Balochs living around the world including Iran, Afghanistan, Dubai, Muscat, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia. Baloch children and women celebrate this day with traditional passion amid taking out rallies and arranging different gatherings. The preparation of this special day is being done in a tremendous way to show Baloch culture. Indeed, culture plays an essential role for the development of a nation and every nation has got its own culture that according to the gravity of its power which distinguishes one culture from another. The Baloch culture has been proved to be one of the oldest and strongest cultures of the world by archaeologists showing the findings of Italian and French survey teams. The Baloch have got such a marvellous culture which describes Baloch distinctive and stronger than the rest of the other cultures, for instance, the Baloch hospitality, bravery and keeping promises. The most distinguishing figure of Baloch from other is the dresses of females who stitch them themselves, having their own patterns. These Balochi dresses are very famous throughout Pakistan and costly as well. The culture of Baloch is one of the majestic cultures in the world and all Balochs should celebrate it with greet fervour and enthusiasm. (The Editor congratulates all the Baloch brothers on their Culture Day.)

SHAKEEL PHULLAN

Turbat, Balochistan

