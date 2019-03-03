Baloch Cultural Day celebrated with colourful functions

Quetta

Baloch Culture day was observed across Balochistan including Quetta on Saturday marked by different cultural activities, exhibition of Baloch costumes, musical programmes and traditional dance. The day is celebrated on March 2 every day as per the tradition.

Balochistan’s history counts among the oldest around the world, particularly the areas of Sibi, Bolan, Lasbela, Kalat, Kharan and Makran are quite significant historically. The trend of celebrating Baloch culture started from the 15th century from Sibbi, spreading to the other areas. After passing of centuries, Baloch people still celebrate their culture day with equal zeal and passion.

Baloch people hold various celebrations on this day to celebrate their culture and history, in which men women and children participate wearing beautiful traditional dresses. Not only that, cultural stalls showcasing Baloch cuisine, embroidery among others are also set up. Every year at this date, Baloch people commemorate their culture and spread the message of harmony and peace.

On Baloch Culture day , Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Jam Kamal Khan talking to PTV news channel said Baloch is a brave nation and its culture is same Islamic reflector, Baloch culture is combination of honor, bravery and honesty. He said that Baloch people are patriotic and stand united against enemies of country.—APP

