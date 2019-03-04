Baloch Cultural Day celebrated in Dubai

Islamabad

The ‘Baloch Cultural Day’ was celebrated at Dubai Stadium to promote rich Baloch heritage across the world.

Consul General of Pakistan in Dubai Ahmed Amjad Ali Khan was chief guest at the event, which was attended by the Baloch community living all over the UAE. The ceremony started with recitation from the Holy Quran, followed by national anthems of both Pakistan and the UAE.

During the event, Pakistan’s national flag and banners highlighting contribution of Pakistan Army in establishment of peace and development of Balochistan were also displayed.

Addressing the ceremony, the participants reiterated commitment to defend their motherland till last drop of blood. They also reiterated their commitment to stand by Pakistan government and the Pakistan Army through thick and thin.

The participants also emphasized upon the need to forge unity and urged the disgruntled Baloch elements to join the national mainstream.

Council General Ahmed Amjad Ali Khan extended invitation to the Baloch community for maximum participation in the national day event on March 23.

On the occasion, a video message of Baloch leader Juma Khan Marri was also broadcasted in which he focused on the notorious designs of the hostile intelligence agencies to weaken Pakistan by misleading the Baloch community.

He also talked about the negative role played by Harbiyar Marri, Mehran Baloch and Brahumdagh Bugti. He requested all the Baloch people who were being exploited by the enemies of Pakistan for vested interests to come back and join the national mainstream and play their role in strengthening the country.—INP

