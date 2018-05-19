Baloch condemns unprovoked Indian firing at working boundary

LAHORE : Secretary General (SG) Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Liaqat Baloch, who is also Secretary General of the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA), has strongly condemned the unprovoked Indian firing at the Sialkot working boundary resulting in death of six civilians.

Addressing an Iftar party in the provincial capital, Liaqat Baloch said that Indian Prime Minister Modi was the master mind of terrorism and bloodletting. He said that India, with US and Israel support, had become a serious threat to world peace. He stressed upon the UN to check the Indian brutalities in Held Kashmir and take necessary steps for the solution of the Kashmir issue.

The JI SG said that although the corrupt mafia was highly powerful, the nation wanted total eradication of the cancer of corruption as this was essential to put the country on the path of progress and stability.

Liaqat Baloch stressed upon the state institutions to go ahead with the process of accountability without disturbing the elections schedule. He assured the nation that the MMA would steer the country and the nation out of the present crises and the mess of corruption.

The JI SG said that Islam was a universal and a complete code of life for the entire humanity and the Quran was a revolutionary book and provided guidelines for running the state on the basis of justice. He said that the Muslim world today was facing problems only because of drifting away from the Quran and the Sunnah.