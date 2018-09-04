Baloch calls for good working relations between MPs, bureaucracy

Secretary General, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Liaqat Baloch has called upon the government to ensure good working relations between the elected representatives and the bureaucracy for smooth functioning of the system.

Talking to political leaders during a meeting on Tuesday, Liaqat Baloch further said that the ministers should abandon insulting behaviour, politics of allegations and satisfy the people through their work.

He said that it was a good sign that the Prime Minister wanted to strengthen the local bodies system. He said that the local bodies should be allowed to complete their tenure and the new structure of the local bodies should be made public. The local bodies should be made nurseries of a strong democratic system, the JI SG stressed.

Liaqat Baloch said that the local bodies had become redundant after the induction of the interim government due to which the problems of the masses had increased.—INP

