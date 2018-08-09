Ballot secrecy violation: ECP asks Imran to submit own-signed apology letter

ISLAMABAD : The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday asked Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan to submit an apology letter signed by himself in a case of ballot secrecy violation.

The ECP bench ordered Imran Khan’s counsel Babar Awan to submit the apology by Friday (tomorrow).

Imran was facing two cases with one regarding use of offensive language against the opponents and the other pertaining to violating of ballot secrecy.

In the first case, the ECP has accepted apology of Imran as well as former National Assembly speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister Pervez Khattak and Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman for using foul language. While Mr. Khan’s apology in the second case has been been rejected.

“Do not use such language in the future,” the ECP bench headed by the chief election commissioner warned the four leaders while accepting their apologies.

Hearing the the case of ballot secrecy violation, the ECP rejected the apology letter signed by Imran’s counsel Babar Awan on behalf of his client. The PTI chief cited personal commitments as a reason for absence from hearing today.

Earlier in the day, PTI counsel Babar Awan appeared before the ECP and said the case shouldn’t be dragged further as the PTI chief had already tendered apology for the violation, which was not intentional.

However, the Chief Election Commissioner Sardar Raza Khan said a detailed reply must be submitted to the ECP.

