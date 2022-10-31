‘Ballot or bloodshed?’: Imran Khan sees ‘revolution’ taking over Pakistan

As the Haqeqi Azadi March of PTI Chairman Imran Khan has said that either through ballot or bloodshed, he has been witnessing a revolution taking over the country.

In a tweet on Monday, he said: “For 6 months I have been witnessing a revolution taking over the country. Only question is will it be a soft one through the ballot box or a destructive one through bloodshed?”

The sea of people along our March on the GT Road. For 6 months I have been witnessing a revolution taking over the country. Only question is will it be a soft one through the ballot box or a destructive one through bloodshed? pic.twitter.com/CeVdRVp9ON — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) October 31, 2022

The long march of the PTI was halted for a day on Sunday after a journalist accidentally died while covering the march.

Sadaf Naeem, a of Channel Five, was crushed to death during an accident near Sadhoke on Sunday.

According to Channel Five, the reporter was run over by PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s container. The media outlet said that Naeem fell from the container after which she was crushed by the vehicle.

Speaking at the rally, Imran Khan said that the march was supposed to move towards Kamoke, Gujranwala, today (Sunday). “However, due to the tragic incident, we will stop the march immediately.”

Khan also sent his condolences to the family of the deceased and said that he would pray for the departed soul.

چیئرمین عمران خان کی خاتون صحافی کیساتھ حادثے پر اظہار تعزیت اور آج کے دن کے لیے لانگ مارچ کو فوری طور پر روک دیا گیا۔ #حقیقی_آزادی_لانگ_مارچ pic.twitter.com/6F5ovNM6XZ — PTI (@PTIofficial) October 30, 2022

Today, Imran Khan visited Sadaf Naeem’s residence to condole the family of the deceased reporter.

چیئرمین پی ٹی آئی عمران خان شہید صحافی صدف نعیم کے گھر تعزیت کیلئے پہنچ گئے۔ #SadafNaeem#حقیقی_آزادی_لانگ_مارچ pic.twitter.com/CZPrdZSpKu — PTI (@PTIofficial) October 31, 2022

Senior PTI leader Asad Umar also visited the residence of reporter Sadaf Naeem and expressed his condolences.

“Just met Sadaf Naeem’s family for condolence. May Allah forgive the deceased and give patience to the family. The family members said that they were covering this long march not only out of their professional responsibility but also out of passion,” he said.

ابھی صدف نعیم کے اہل خانہ کے ساتھ تعزیت کے لئے ملاقات ہوئی. اللہ مرحومہ کی مغفرت کرے اور اہلِ خانہ کو صبر جمیل عطا کرے. اہل خانہ کا کہنا تھا کے وہ صرف اپنی پروفیشنل ذمہ داری نہیں بلکہ دل کے جذبہ سے اس لانگ مارچ کی کوریج کر رہی تھیں — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) October 31, 2022