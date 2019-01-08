Ball in NAB’s court

SUPREME Court bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar gave a very important short judgment in fake bank accounts case on Monday when it handed over the case for fresh investigation into the mega money laundering case and ordering it to complete the process in two months. The court also ordered the removal of names of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah from the exit control list and the JIT report.

Indeed it is a mega corruption case which features prominent names such as that of former President Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur, Allegedly billions of rupees were laundered through fake bank accounts in connivance with bankers and others. A great harm was done to the national exchequer through these illegal practices and therefore it is important that the investigation into this important case is taken to logical conclusion in a complete transparent manner. The nation also really wants that those involved in laundering the money are not only unmasked but also brought to justice. As the top leadership of the party implicated in the case was raising hue and cry on the report of Joint Investigation Team and terming the whole process political victimization, therefore, the apex court has taken the very right decision to hand over the case to the NAB for fresh investigation. And one expects that the anti-corruption watch dog will fulfil its responsibility in the best possible manner without leaving any ground for the individuals mentioned in the JIT report to raise finger on the findings of the investigation. Addressing a news conference after the Supreme Court’s judgment, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhary also made it clear that all institutions will fully cooperate with the NAB for probe into the case. Indeed certain elements will try to make the process controversial but the anti-corruption body needs to move forward indiscriminately without taking into account the criticism or propaganda campaign. A fair investigation into the case will also go a long way in checking the menace of money laundering from the country.

