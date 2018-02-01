Balkh issue to be resolved constitutionally: Ghani

KABUL : Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has said all steps are being taken in line with the Constitution and the affairs of Balkh province would be resolved through this way.

The president expressed these views during a meeting with elders, ulemas, influential figures, civil society activists and youth from Balkh province, who called on the president here.

The visiting members in their talks supported infrastructure development projects, including TAPI, Chabahar port, railways, expansion of transit routes, the launch of air corridors, water management and transfer of energy from Central Asia to South Asia and policies regarding the attraction of foreign investment.

“You are a combination of political, social, materialistic and non-materialistic asset. Balkh is a symbol of national unity of the people of Afghanistan and I am the servant of every individual of this country,” Ghani told the visiting delegation.

He assured the people and different stakeholders of Balkh province that all steps regarding the issue of Balkh would be taken in line with the constitution.

The president added: “The system will be strengthened through legal steps, justice and a proper strategy. No one, including me, have the right to endanger the supreme interest of the country. Those who claim to be politician should adopt democratic process.”

Referring to the recent terrorist attacks, the president said: “We all are mourning but at the same time we are determined to build the future of the country.”

