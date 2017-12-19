Balkh governor steps down

Kabul

The powerful governor of Afghanistan’s northern Balkh province, Atta Mohammed Noor, has stepped down following months of tension with President Ashraf Ghani — and days after being warned by his party supporters of his dismissal.The presidential palace stated on Monday that Ghani had accepted “Atta’s resignation, which he had offered some time back.”

Noor, an ethnic Tajik and a leader of Jamiat-e-Islami, was appointed in office by former President Hamid Karzai in 2004, but he has reportedly been under pressure for some time to resign.

A source close to Noor told Arab News that the long-serving governor of Balkh had agreed early this year to step down if Ghani accepted some of his conditions, including an increased role for his party in key national and international issues, which also involved appointments and dismissal of ministers.

He said Ghani did not accept Noor’s conditions and made a “hasty” move that could likely compel the JI to call for a boycott of Ghani’s government, as the JI leaders vowed days back during a meeting with Noor.

Salahuddin Rabbani, the country’s foreign minister, who is also a JI leader, will also step down along with other members of the party.— Reuters