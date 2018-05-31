Baligh terms children biggest asset of country

ISLAMABAD : Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Engr. Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman has said that children are the biggest asset of the country and investment in children is very important to ensure the bright future of country.

The Federal Minister visited Islamabad Model School for Girls (I-VIII), F-7/1 to assess teaching of Holy Quran and new textbooks on Thursday.

While talking to students, he advised students that always respect their teachers and do hard work to get successes in life. During the visit to school, Federal Minister Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman visited all class rooms one by one and interacted with students and teachers regarding new textbooks. Both teachers and students said that topics in new books are easy to comprehend and these books comprise projects and activities.

While talking to teachers of the school, Federal Minister Baligh Ur Rehman emphasized upon the need of conceptual learning of the students and their character building. He said that we will have to make our students life-long learners and inculcate in them habit of reading so that they could become successful in life.