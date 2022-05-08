Baligh picked as Punjab Governor

PPP backtracks on demand for Punjab governorship

Amraiz Khan Lahore

Pakistan Muslim League- N leader Baligh Ur Rehman has been picked for Punjab Governor slot and in this regard Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has sent a summary to President seeking appointment of Baligh Ur Rehman as Governor of the province.

Baligh Ur Rehman has earlier served as Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training in former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s cabinet from August 2017 to May 2018.

Meanwhile, in a surprising development, the Pakistan People’s Party has backtracked from its demand of Punjab governorship and instead sought a number of seats in the provincial cabinet and assembly.

A PPP delegation, led by Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf and former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani, called on Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz Sharif at his Model Town residence in Lahore on Saturday where they informed the provincial chief executive about the party’s decision not to go for the governor slot as per the new power-sharing strategy yet to be formally approved by PML-N high-ups.

The PPP instead demanded three ministries, more than two special assistants to Punjab chief minister, chairmanship of a standing committee and two parliamentary secretaries’ posts.

Sources divulged that the PPP has also demanded important appointments and recruitments in the key departments and corporations.

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz assured the PPP delegation of favourable consideration as both sides agreed to work together for the betterment of the province’s development.

The sources said that PPP parliamentary leader Hassan Murtaza will get the senior minister slot. Now the PML-N will consult the party high-ups on the PPP power-sharing formula and after final consultations the slot would be given to PPP.

As per sources, possible ministers include Syed Haider Ali Gilani, Makhdoom Syed Usman Mahmood and Mumtaz Ali Chang. PPP’s Shazia Abid, Ghazanfar Abbas Linga and Raees Nabil may be made parliamentary secretaries and chairman parliamentary committee respectively. PPP Punjab Information Secretary Shehzad Saeed Cheema may be made special assistant, the sources said. Earlier, Hamza Shehbaz welcomed the PPP delegation which was comprised of former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani, Qamar Zaman Kaira and Hassan Murtaza.