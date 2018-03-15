Baligh lauds HU’s contribution in producing educated, well-groomed youths in society

Zubair Qureshi

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Engr Muhammad Balighur Rahman on Wednesday said Hamdard University was serving the country for last couple of decades by imparting quality education to youth and by sending responsible, well-groomed youth to contribute in society. The university is carrying forward its founder great patriot of Pakistan Hakim Mohammad Said’s vision of service and his daughter Sadia Rashid should be given due credit for that, he said.

Addressing the 14th degree-awarding ceremony of Hamdard University (HU) Islamabad Campus as Chief Guest the minister said the government was focusing on education sector by allocating huge amount from GDP under its Vision 2025.

Chancellor of the HU, Sadia Rashid, Vice Chancellor, Prof Dr Syed Shabib-ul-Hassan, Dean & DG Hamdard University, Islamabad Campus, Prof Dr Azhar Hussain, members of the faculty and a large number of the passing out students attended the convocation.

HU Chancellor Sadia Rashid urged the passing out graduates not only to contribute to society but also accept others’ contribution in their life as well. Only then the country could be steering towards progress and inclusive development. While giving example of steady progress of the institution from a two-room building to a world renowned university, she said the evolution to a full-fledged university was a lesson for those who remained steadfast in their work with unwavering dedication.

HU Vice Chancellor, Prof Dr Syed Shabib-ul-Hassan said the university spent Rs51 million in scholarships for deserving students as per vision of the late founder, who wanted to give due share to the students of remote areas to bring them at par with those in the cities.

At the degree awarding ceremony, shields, degrees and medals were distributed among 282 graduates of Pharmaceutical sciences, Engineering and business Administration.

Minister Balighur Rahman said currently more than Rs100 billion were being spent on higher education which is 50 percent more than the allocation of the previous governments, the minister said. He said that the number of out of school children has been decreased since last five years adding that missing facilities in the schools across the country were also being provided.

The government has also revised the curriculum of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Schools from class one to five, he remarked. Baligh said that government was focusing on technical and vocational education and initiated Prime Minister Youth Training Programme under which around 100,000 youths were being trained free of coast. While highlighting the services of Hakeem Muhammad Saeed, the minister stressed the students to take benefit from his mission. He also urged the students to focus on their skills. The minister while mentioning the achievements of the present government, said that load shedding has been controlled with the efforts of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz adding, the government was investing in power projects.