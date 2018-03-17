Balhama gunfight: All roads leading to Awantipora sealed

Pulwama, Iok

Authorities have sealed off all the roads leading to Aghanzipora village, Awantipora in district Pulwama on Friday following the identification of the slain militants killed in Balhama gunfight on late Thursday night.

Local sources informed Rising Kashmir that all the roads have been sealed even the pedestrians are not allowed to move towards the village.

Authorities have also ordered the closure of all colleges and higher secondary schools in district Pulwama for today as “precautionary measures”.

Meanwhile, security has been beefed up in the entire district of Pulwama since Friday morning to thaw protests in the district.

Muraan Chowk, Rajpora Chowk and Dalipora Chowk saw the major deployment of paramilitary forces and Jammu Kashmir Police to deal with any untoward incident.

Police today morning identified the slain militants as Shabir Ahmad Dar of Awantipora and Rasiq Bhat of Tral. On February 27, 2018, Indian Express had reported that Police’s intelligence wing has asked the state police to take steps to prevent “massive and multiple” funerals of militants in the Valley, citing “glamourised funerals” of militants as a reason for recruitment of local youths into militancy.—RK