Baldia factory fire case: ATC indicts Rauf Siddiqui, other suspects

KARACHI : In an important development pertaining to the Baldia factory fire case, an Anti-Terrorism Court on Wednesday indicted MQM-Pakistan’s Rauf Siddiqui and other suspects.

According to details, the Anti-Terrorism Court indicted Rauf Siddiqui, Rehman Bhola, Zubair Chariya and other suspects on charges of setting fire to the factory with chemicals.

All suspects in the case pleaded not guilty to the charges. The Anti-Terrorism Court summoned all suspects to the court on February 17 for the hearing.

The Anti-Terrorism Court has charged the suspects with being involved in the killing of 260 people that died as a result of the Ali Enterprises factory burning down.

Rauf Siddiqui has been charged with settling the matter by receiving Rs 50 million.

September 11, 2012 was an ill-fated day for more than 250 workers of Ali Enterprises’ factory where a fire erupted and 260 people burned to their death subsequently.

Initially attempts were made to divert attention away from the case when it was claimed that the fire was caused as a result of an accident. However, a Joint Investigation Committee revealed that the fire was a case of arson.

Several suspects linked with MQM were arrested on charges of being involved in starting the fire after provisions of terrorism were included in the Baldia factory fire case.

The main suspect in the case, Hammad Siddiqui, has been declared an absconder in the Baldia factory fire case.

