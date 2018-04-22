Balanced economic policies needed to stabilize rupee

Faisalabad

President of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Shabbir Hussain Chawla has said that balanced, progressive, sustained and realistic economic policies are imperative to stabilize Pakistan Rupee and in this connection government must take private sector into confidence in the formulation of economic policies. Reviewing the prevalent economic situation during Executive Committee meeting of the FCCI here on Saturday, Shabbir Hussain Chawla said that the stability of Pakistan Rupee vis-à-vis dollar has already stabilized but it is a temporary phase. He said that if the gap between import and export continued to widen and government continued to get new loans, the Pakistan Rupee will further depreciate which may shake our entire economic structure. He lamented that before the onset of hot summer season, the unannounced and unscheduled load shedding of electricity has deteriorated the national economy.—INP