Balanced budget presented by PML-N govt: Sh. Aftab

Attock

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Sheikh Aftab Ahmad has said that in the prevailing scenario, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has presented a tax free and balanced budget which will help to maintain growth momentum.

Talking to media persons at his residence in Attock on Saturday, Sheikh Aftab Ahmad said that to bring maximum people into tax net , tax ratio has been decreased specially those whose monthly Income is upto Rs. 0.1 million. He said that now family pension will be Rs 10 thousand while those pensioners in their seventies will get Rs 15 thousand on monthly basis.

The Minister Parliamentary Affairs said that this is the sixth and historic budget of the incumbent government which will be helpful for the coming government as well. While commenting on the performance of PML-N government, Sheikh Aftab Ahmad said that when the government took over the charge in 2013, the country was facing terrorism, economy was near to collapse while there was worse law and order situation in Karachi but now with the best and country friendly policies of the government all this has been controlled and country is on the right track of development.

He said that besides other projects, the mega projects including Gwadar Port and China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) are the ample proof of its performance. The Minister Parliamentary Affairs said that after a month, the PML-N will go to the people court and on the basis of its performance will be victorious once again. Speaking about the development in his constituency, Sheikh Aftab Ahmad Minister said that record development projects including establishment of Agriculture University, construction of roads and provision of gas facility to hundreds of villages have been completed.—INP