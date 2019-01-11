Balance of payments gap has bridged: Asad

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Finance Minister Asad Umar has claimed that Pakistan has bridged gap between balance of payment and forex reserves.

During informal talks with journalists here, Asad Umar said talks with International Monetary Fund (IMF) are continuing, however, Pakistan was not depending entirely on IMF.

The Finance Minister said, “Pakistan has made alternative arrangements if we did not receive IMF loan package.”

He continues, “There is no condition on the loan from Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates, however, Pakistan will only pay interest on it.”

