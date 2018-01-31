Balance blood sugar levels with these 8 foods

It’s not a secret that the western world diets are full of carbs, processed food and of course sugar. If we put aside the risks of heart disease we still have the issue of keeping a steady and normal blood sugar levels.

We all know what are the implications of unbalance sugar level so taking actions to maintain a stable blood sugar can have an enormous effect on the overall health.

Starting with nutrition is a great first step in the journey toward healthier and more balanced life.

Coconut Oil: We believe coconut oil is a superfood that should be a staple in everyone’s diet. Coconut oil is an amazing source of MCT (Medium Chain Triglycerides). MCTs are types of fat that your body easily converts into a source of energy called ketones. When you burn ketones for energy instead of sugar, you naturally stabilize blood sugar and improve fat burning. Try supplementing your diet with high-quality MCT oil which is more potent. have you heard about bulletproof coffee? And here is a great fusion Mediterranean recipe that uses coconut oil in a delicious Mediterranean chicken in pesto dish

Olive Oil: Olive oil (and olives) are an amazing source of antioxidants. Antioxidants have been shown useful in protecting our body from the damages caused by diabetes like the terrible neuropathy and heart disease.

Grass fed butter: Make sure your butter is grass fed and you have another delicious superfood ingredient according to many nutritionists and also Dr. David Jockers doctor of natural medicine, functional nutritionist, and corrective care chiropractor. Grass fed butter provide healthy fats as well as metabolism boosting nutrients. For those who are sensitive to dairy try grass fed ghee instead. Avocado: you have to love avocado and you should eat plenty of it. Avocados are full of healthy fats as well as minerals and fiber.

Lemons: The citric acid in lemons and limes provide a blood sugar stabilizing effect. Sprinkle plenty of lemon on your salad today or add it to your water.

Apple Cider Vinegar: probably one of the cheapest ways to balance blood sugar levels when combined in your meal the acetic acid help control fluctuation in blood sugar and it also may help with better digestion and fat burning. Green tea: green tea is loaded with powerful antioxidants that help fight cancer and chronic diseases. Raw Dark Chocolate: Yes you read it right, it’s chocolate and it has a long list of benefits including the ability to improve insulin function and stabilize blood sugar.

Try adding these foods to your daily diet routine and you will see the benefits. We would like to thank Dr Jockers and his wonderful article 12 Foods to Balance Blood Sugar Levels whom we used as inspiration.

