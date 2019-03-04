Balakot strike ‘did not cause much damage’, admits BJP leader

Talks only option to ‘avoid war’: Chidambaram

Observer Report

New Delhi

Bharatiya Janata Party MP and Union Minister of State Surendrajeet Singh Ahluwalia has admitted that the Indian Air Force’s “airstrikes” inside Pakistan to destroy alleged terrorist camps “did not cause much damage.”

Exposing the lies perpetrated by the war-mongering Indian media, the politician said, “I have read in the national as well as in the international media. I have also heard PM Modi in his first speech in Churu after the airstrike. He had not said that 300 were killed.

“Has any spokesperson of BJP or party president Amit Shah claimed that?” S.S. Ahluwalia asked.

New Delhi’s claim of 300 casualties in the so-called air strikes in Balakot has been questioned not only worldwide but even by political leaders and analysts within India.

Indian newspaper ‘Indian Express’ recently debunked the claim by quoting top Indian government sources who said the assessment of casualties was “purely speculative”. It further said that India lacked ground intelligence, while there were limitations of technical intelligence as well.

Meanwhile, a top leader of the main opposition party in India has said that there is no other option to avoid war, than to hold talks with Pakistan. P Chidambaram, the Congress party leader and former finance minister, said that dealing with the neighbouring nation was “very complicated”, however, there was no other alternative available to avoid war, Hindustan Times reported.

“Plebiscite was offered under very different conditions, please understand that,” he said adding, that since then the conditions have changed dramatically.

The Congress senior leader said that for about 70 years now Indian Occupied Kashmir and Azad Jammu and Kashmir are being governed by India and Pakistan respectively, however, now “the entire ground conditions have changed”.

In response to a question, he said that dealing with Pakistan was more complex, which involved a mixture of areas like foreign, defence and security policies.

“So it is very complicated dealing with Pakistan… but as Vajpayeeji once said and [former prime minister] Dr Manmohan Singh repeated, Pakistan is our neighbour, we can change our friends, we cannot change our neighbours.”

Chidamabaram, who was also served India as union minister, said: “We have to live with Pakistan forever and ever.” While recalling the wars fought between the two nuclear-armed neighbours, he said, “Ultimately, we have to talk to Pakistan…you may get nothing out it, you may call me a pacifist, I am firmly of the view that war does not solve any problems.”

Share on: WhatsApp