Bakhtiar asks PM to shift SAB to another ministry

Observer Report Islamabad

Recently appointed Minister for Industries and Production Khusro Bakhtiar has written a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan, asking him to transfer the Sugar Advisory Board (SAB) to another ministry to avoid “any possible perceived conflict of interest that may arise” and to allow the body to function without “public objections”, it emerged on Wednesday.

In a letter dated April 16, Bakhtiar started out by thanking the premier for making him the minister of industries and production, terming it a “great honour”.

“Given the importance of sugar as a commodity in Pakistan and in light of the recent public concerns in respect of the same, it is imperative that the functions of SAB are not perceived as serving any interests besides those of the people of Pakistan,” he wrote.

“Keeping in view any possible perceived conflict of interest that may arise and in order to ensure that SAB is allowed to operate without public objections, I hereby request that the SAB be transferred to another ministry of the federal government.”