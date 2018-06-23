Bakhtawar warns to take action

Benazir’s biopic

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Soon after Pakistani actor Mehwish Hayat announced that she will be stepping into the deceased Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Benazir Bhutto’s role in upcoming biopic, Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari has announced to take action against it.

The 35-year-old actor publicized the news of a Benazir Bhutto biopic in the making with her in the lead role as the former female premier, but her Instagram post honoring Bhutto soon received backlash from the late politician’s daughter Bakhtawar who claimed that she will be taking action against the move.

“Certainly no consent from her living heirs/children was sought. Absolutely unacceptable and we will be taking action against it,” stated her tweet. Responding to Bakhtawar’s outrage about the biopic, Mehwish informed the 28-year-old that the family will be contacted by the crew before they materialize things further.

“To clarify rumours circulating. There is a project at the very early stages of development about your amazing mother. This cannot and will not be done without the consent or blessing of the family. I am sure that the team involved will be in touch before they progress further,” she reassured.