Bakhtawar, Mahmood exchange engagement rings

The eldest daughter of former president Asif Ali Zardari and former prime minister Benazir Bhutto, Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari and her fiancé Mahmood Chaudhry exchanged rings as the city’s bigwigs, including business magnates, politicians, and lawyers, turned up at the engagement ceremony at the Bilawal House on Friday. Both Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari and Mahmood Chaudhry wore traditional oriental attires.

The ceremony was held in the open area of Bilawal House, Karachi, but without the presence of PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto, her brother who is quarantined after testing positive for the coronavirus.

There were more than a dozen family members of Mahmood Chaudhry at the event, with some Pakistani business tycoons among the more than 100 guests as well.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari virtually attended his sister’s engagement ceremony as he was in quarantine. Bakhtawar’s sister, Aseefa, introduced the PPP boss to the guests via video call.

Bilawal thanked the guests individually through the video call, while Asif Zardari continued meeting guests and receive congratulations from them at the event.

The late Benazir Bhutto’s sister and Bakhtawar’s aunt, Sanam Bhutto, Zardari’s sister Faryal Talpur, Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, PPP Senator Sherry Rehman, Omni Group Chief Executive Anwar Majeed and his son, A.G. Majeed, former adviser to the prime minister and chief of the Ziauddin Group of Hospitals, Dr Asim Hussain, business tycoon Riaz Laljee, and former law minister and Zardari’s legal counsel, Farooq H. Naek, were also at the event, the sources added.