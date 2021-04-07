Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari tests positive for COVID-19

KARACHI – The late Benazir Bhutto and former president Asif Ali Zardari’s eldest daughter Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari is in isolation since she tested positive for COVID-19 on April 2, around two months after she tied the knot with Mahmood Choudhary.

She announced it on Twitter, stating: “I tested positive for Covid19 on April 2nd – isolating and recovering”.

Urging people to take precautions, she said: “Just a reminder to keep being cautious, call people out if their masks don’t cover their nose, get vaccinated & help those less fortunate to get vaccinated too. May Allah keep us all safe. Aameen”.

Third Wave of COVID-19 in Pakistan

She contracted the infection as Pakistan grapples with the third wave of the pandemic. 102 deaths due to coronavirus have been reported across the country during the last 24 hours.

According to the latest statistics issued by National Command and Operation Center, the country registered 4,004 new positive cases after conducting tests of 41,699 people during the 24 hours.

Total active cases in the country stand at 64,373.

The death toll due to Covid-19 has now surged to 15,026 while 620,789 patients have so far recovered from the disease.

Bakhtawar Ties Knot with Mahmood

Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari tied the knot with her fiancé Mahmood Choudhary on January 29 this year.

The nikkah ceremony of Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari was held at Bilawal House, Karachi. The ceremony was attended by families of Bakhtawar Bhutto and Mahmood Choudhary alongside prominent figures including politicians and businessperson.

Her brother, PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, shared pictures a sweet message on Twitter: “Happiest moment in many years to see my sister Bakhtawar getting married.”

