Bakhtawar Bhutto, Mahmood Chaudhry blessed with baby boy

KARACHI – Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, the eldest daughter of the late Benazir Bhutto and former president Asif Ali Zardari, was blessed with a baby boy on Monday.

She made the announcement on Twitter and thanked Allah for his blessings. “We are happy to announce the death of our baby boy,” she wrote.

Aseefa Bhutto Zardari is also on the seventh sky while sharing the news on social media. She wrote: “Officially a Khala !!! Alhamdullilah!”

Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari had tied the knot with her fiancé Mahmood Chaudhry in January this year.

The nikkah ceremony of Bakhtawar was held at Bilawal House, Karachi. The ceremony was attended by families of Bakhtawar Bhutto and Mahmood Choudhary alongside prominent figures including politicians and businessperson.

Politicians and social media users have congratulated the couple on the birth of their first child.

