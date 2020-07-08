Bakery owner killed in grenade attack

At least one person was killed in a grenade attack near Bilawal Shah Goth area of Karachi here on Wednesday. According to police, the grenade was hurled at a bakery by unidentified men and resulted in the death of one person. The deceased was the owner of bakery and former Rangers personnel, according to police. Immediately after the attack, Rangers arrived at the scene and cordoned off the area to traffic, while police personnel and Rangers collected evidence. Earlier in June, at least three people including two Sindh Rangers personnel were killed in a blast targeting a Rangers vehicle in Ghotki. According to the local police, the vehicle of Sindh Rangers was targeted with crackers at Railway Station road in the area of Ghotta Market.