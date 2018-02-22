Bakerwals fear safety of families during summer migration

Jammu

In occupied Kashmir, in the backdrop of rape and murder of a minor girl in Kathua by communal elements, Bakerwal Muslims have expressed fear that their families may be harmed when the men will move to higher pastures in summer.

Eight-year-old Aasifa of Hiranagar area of Kathua district was raped and murdered by Special Police Officer Deepak Khujuria, last month. The Crime Branch of police arrested Deepak Khajuria and his colleague for their involvement in the rape and murder of the innocent girl.

The minor girl was kidnapped by the SPO and drugged, during detention, to keep her from seeking help. And all this was done to instill fear in the Muslims of Jammu region.

“We fear our elderly, ill, and the women, who stay back for being weak, will be harmed when we move to the upper reaches in summer,” Ali Jan, the victim’s uncle told the media over phone. Jan said they have been living in a state of fear.—KMS