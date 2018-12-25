Bakeries fined

Rawalpindi

The District Consumer Protection Council (DCPC) on Monday fined Rupees one lakh and fifty thousands to three bakeries.

Assistant Commissioner Cantt Ahmed Hassan Ranjha along with a team during checking in Behria town area fined Rahat bakers,Rasheed sweets and Bread and butter bakers of Rs 50,000 each for selling products sans manufacturing and expiry date.

The team also imposed a fine of Rs 5000 on a cloth shop for not displaying price list . Ranjha urged consumers to contact with CPC against those shopkeepers selling sub-standard and expired products.—APP

