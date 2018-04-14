Bajwa’s resolve

SPEAKING at an investiture ceremony held at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi on Thursday to confer military awards upon army personnel for their sacrifices and acts of gallantry in defending the motherland, Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa questioned the motive of the ongoing protest campaign in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, saying just days after peace and stability returned to the tribal areas, some people launched a movement to disrupt normalcy there. “Some internal and external elements are hell-bent upon harming Pakistan’s national security. But I want to tell them that the armed forces with the support of the people of Pakistan will not let their ulterior motives to succeed,” Gen Bajwa added.

The remarks of the Army Chief are wake up call for all to take necessary measures to consolidate gains made in tribal areas and other parts of the country by the armed forces through relentless efforts and immense sacrifices. Only the other day, the Army handed over control of Dir to civil administration, which sent a strong message of restoration of peace in formerly troubled areas. However, it appears that deliberate attempts are being made to undermine the successes and achievements made in the war against terror. The statement of the COAS comes in the wake of a major rally staged by Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement, demanding restoration of normal life in tribal areas by way of removing check posts and landmines. There is no doubt that these create some problem in easy movement of people but nothing is more important than security and protection of life of the people. As pointed out by General Bajwa measures to facilitate general public at check posts without compromising security and clearance of unexploded ordnance were already in process on completion of kinetic operations. No one is more interested than security forces to have such peace and stability environment which allow their complete de-induction. However, threat is still residing across the border and some disorganized residual potential including the ones morphed into Afghan refugees. We believe that check posts should not be made an issue as there are similar posts of police and Rangers right in the Federal Capital and these are meant to check movement of suspected elements who could disrupt peace. Check posts and barbing of the Durand Line are aimed at preventing movements of terrorists and militants that have been imperilling life of the citizens. We hope that people of FATA would understand the situation and cooperate fully with the security forces for complete restoration of peace in their areas.

Related