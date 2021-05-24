Bajwa says Pak-Iran connectivity to increase via new road

Lt-Gen Asim Saleem Bajwa (retd), Chairman of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority, said on Sunday that construction on the 103-kilometer Nokundi-Mashkhel route, which will increase connectivity to Iran, had begun.

Asim Bajwa said in a tweet that the thorough design of the Mashkhel-Panjgur Road (200 km) was also in the works.

Work on 103 KM Nokundi-Mashkhel road started,significant. Detailed design Mashkhel-Panjgur Road(200 km)in process. To connect N-40 with N-85&M-8,(Western Route CPEC)linking Chagai-Nokundi Sector with Gwadar,open entire remote region.Will improve access to Iran #CPECMakingProgress pic.twitter.com/i8REgowrTf — Asim Saleem Bajwa (@AsimSBajwa) May 23, 2021

By connecting N-40 with N-85 and M-8 (Western Route of CPEC)-linking Chagai-Nokundi Sector with Gwadar, he said, the entire remote area of Balochistan will be opened.

According to the Chairman, Gwadar port is becoming a center of economic activity as part of the CPEC mega project.

Meanwhile, a CPEC Authority official said that the government’s top priority in improving Gwadar’s connection with the north was the construction of roads in South Balochistan.

He stated that approximately 60% of the construction work on the Basima-Khuzdar road had been finished and that work on the Hoshab Awaran road had begun.

“Prime Minister’s vision of uplifting remote areas especially South Balochistan is being realized,” he added.

The 146-kilometer Hoshab-Awaran project is part of the Central Alignment of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which links Gwader Port and Sindh Province. The project, which is projected to cost Rs 20 billion, is expected to be completed in three years.

Similarly, the N-30 road between Basima and Khuzdar is 106 kilometers long and cost Rs 11.749 billion. This project should be finished by the end of the year.

In terms of CPEC road projects that have been completed and are operational, the official told APP that the 449-kilometer Quetta to Hoshab road (N-85) has been completed and is operational, as has the 235-kilometer Surab-Quetta (N-25) road.

The 193-kilometer Gwadar-Hoshab (M-8) road and the 250-kilometer Ratodero–Khuzdar (M-8) road were also operational, according to the official.

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/pakistan/