Bajwa reviews steps for border security

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

Expressing satisfaction over the measures being taken to ensure effective border security the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has lauded the efforts of the forces involved in the speedy and quality work for the border security measures.

The Army Chief who visited North Waziristan Agency on Wednesday, was given detailed briefing on security situation, development work and rehabilitation of internally displaced persons (IDPS). Besides, the General Bajwa also inspected the fencing on Pak-Afghan border.

“General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited North Waziristan Agency (NWA). The COAS laid wreath at Shuhada monument at Miran Shah. General officer Commanding Miran Shah gave detailed briefing about security situation, rehabilitation of TDPs and progress on socio-economic development projects in the Agency. COAS also visited newly constructed border forts and fencing along Pak-Afghan border. COAS appreciated efforts of the formation for speedy and quality work for border security measures”. Says a communiqué of the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) issued to media on Wednesday

Corps Commander Peshawar Lieutenant General Nazir Ahmed Butt, also accompanied the Army Chief during his sojourn to the tribal belt.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited home of Muhammad Ali Khan at Gharh Khel, Karak. Mr Ali has 8 sons; three of them Lance Naik Khurshid FC KP, Naib Subedar Umer Daraz FC KP and Havaldar Sher Daraz Pak Army have laid their lives for motherland in various operations.