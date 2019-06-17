Staff Reporter

Islamabad

COAS General Qamar Bajwa has reaffirmed Pakistan Army’s support for the security of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, a flagship project of China’s Belt and Road Initiative), the Inter-Services Public Relations said.

The army chief made the remarks in his meeting with General Han Weighou, commander of China’s ground forces at the General Headquarters on Monday.

During the meeting, matters related to regional security and professional interest were discussed, the military’s media wing said, adding that visiting general lauded Pakistan Army’s achievements in fight against terrorism and continued efforts for regional peace and stability.

Earlier on his arrival at the GHQ, an army contingent presented guard of honour to the visiting dignitary. To pay homage to the martyrs of Pakistan Army, the visiting general also laid floral wreath at the Martyrs Monument.

The CPEC is a 3,000-kilometre network of roads, pipelines and railways to connect Gwadar port to Kashgar in the Xinjiang autonomous region of China. The over $50 billion project intends to rapidly modernise Pakistan’s infrastructure, improve energy ecosystem and establish special economic zones.

A Special Security Division was established in 2017 for the security of the joint project as well as protecting Chinese nationals working in Pakistan.