Bajwa: Army focused on Balochistan security

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Chief Minister of Balochistan Jam Kamal on Saturday called on Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and discussed with him security situation of the province, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations.

During the meeting, the chief minister appreciated efforts of Pakistan Army towards provision of enabling security environment for execution of socio-economic development projects as part of Khushal Balochistan program-

me, the ISPR said in a statement. On the occasion, the COAS said that maintaining security situation of Balochistan was focus of Pak Army, adding that the progress of Pakistan was linked to peace, stability and progress of Balochistan.

Gen Bajwa said fencing of Pak-Afghan border and enhanced security coordination on Pak-Iran border shall further improve the security situation, it added.

