Bajour-Zhob road feasibility report in progress

National Highway Authority (NHA) is planning to construct 205 kilometer Bajour (Khar)-Jandola-Zhob Road and feasibility study of the project is in progress. After approval of its PC-I, procurement of the project will be initiated .The road is part of proposed 933 mm long Federally Administered Tribal Area (FATA) Highway and feasibility study is initiated on the alignment proposed by the FATA Secretariat. Following projects will be the part of FATA Highway.

The project envisages the construction of two-lane highway as per NHA specifications. The road will also connect the China Pakistan Economic Corridor at Zhob via DI Khan-Kuchlak Highway (N-50). The project is included in PSDP 2017-18 with an allocated amount Rs250 million for conducting the feasibility study and design. The construction period of the project will be 24 months.

Hakla-DI Khan Road To Be Completed Next Year: The project had been included in PSDP 2017-18 with an allocation of Rs. 1800 million, adding the project had been discussed in CDWP meeting in 2017. The minister said the CDWP desired and directed to submit single PC-I for acquisition of land/ building compensation and other PC-I for construction of civil works (for all three packages).

He said the NHA was in process of submission of consolidated PC-1 for land acquistion and construction of civil works for approval of CDWP/ECNEC. To another question, Sheikh Aftab said the Bajour (Khar)-Jandola-Zhob road is a part of proposed 933 Km long FATA Highway.