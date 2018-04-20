BAJK asset for Azad Kashmir: Masood Khan

BAGH (AJK) : President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan, has said that Bank of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (BAJK) is an asset for Azad Kashmir and there is bright future of this bank.

The President made these remarks during the inauguration of the upgraded branch of the BAJK here in Bagh.

Efforts will be made to expand banking operations of BAJK and encourage investment in existing and emerging development sectors.

Managing Director/CEO Mr. Imran Samad while briefing the performance and strategy of the bank, said that BAJK is making progress and earning substantial amount of profit for the government and has emerged as largest tax payer entity of AJ&K.

The President on the occasion congratulated the Bank of AJK team on the successful establishment of the upgraded Bagh branch.

Expressing his satisfaction on the performance of the bank, President Masood Khan said that it is our responsibility to further strengthen this nascent institution.

He said that with growing economic activity in AJK, especially after the inclusion of this region in the China Pakistan Economic Corridor(CPEC) will boost the banking and financing sector in AJK and Bank of AJK will positively contribute to the booming economic landscape.

The AJK President said that national and foreign investors will be exploring investment opportunities in Azad Kashmir and Bank of AJK will play a pivotal role in facilitating them in their banking needs.

The inauguration was attended by senior bank officials, district administration and notables of the city.

Orignally published by INP