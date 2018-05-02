Bajaur Zalmi upset Bajaur Levies in Super League Twenty20 Cricket

Bajaur Agency

Bajaur Zalmi on Tuesday crushed Bajaur Levies, by three wickets in their second match in the ongoing Bajaur Super League (BSL) cricket tournament being played here at Bajaur Sports Complex.

Bajaur Zalmi batsman Maz Khan who helped the Zalmi to win the important match was awarded man of the match for his sure-footed innings of 74 off just 35 balls.

Earlier, batting first Bajaur Levies Team scored 149 runs for the loss of seven wickets in the 20 over match. Bajaur Levies team which said to be the most favorite and strong team of the tournament due to its strong batting line, however, Bajaur Zalmi bowlers have restricted it to only 149 runs.

In reply, the Bajaur Zalmi successfully chased the 150 runs target with the loss of six wickets in the final over.

Though all batsmen of Bajaur Zalmi have showed brilliant performance in the match, however Maz Khan and Said Khan have played fantastic innings by secured 74 and 30 respectively. The 16 year old Maz Khan was declared Man of the Mach for his remarkable performance.

Once a time in Bajaur Zalmi innings when its five top batsmen were out for just 53 runs in eight over, Maz Khan and Saeed Khan have made a wonderful partnership of 96 runs of just 42 balls to rescue their team.

Speaking to reporters in the post-match ceremony, Maz Khan said that he was very glad of his brilliant performance against a strong team like Bajaur Levies in an important match.

“I didn’t feel any pressure and played his natural game throughout his inning despite four reliable batsmen have already been departure to the dressing room and certainly sensing the responsibility played the innings,” he added.

“I’m very happy that Zalmi won the match by defeating one of the strong team of the tournament and will try my best to continue this magnificent performance in next matches to make the Zalmi the winner of the BSL,” he added. To a question, the Bajaur Zalmi hero Maz Khan said that he wishes to be part of Pakistan National Team in future. Meanwhile talking to reporters after winning the tough match, Bajaur Zalmi’s skipper Zahid Shah Zalmi said that he was very excited to win the today match.

He was the view that almost all spectators were believed that Bajaur Zalmi was not in the position to beat a team like Bajaur Levies as it’s have great and experience players, but, they hopeful to defeat the Bajaur Levies.

“Almost spectators sitting at the stadium believed that we are not in the position to win from Bajaur Levies team, but we are determined for the win and today win has proved that Bajaur Zalmi is a team of committed players who can defeat any team in the BSL,” he added.—APP