Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) senior leader Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Monday the Bajaur blast was an attempt to sabotage peace in the country. Condemning the suicide attack on the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) workers’ convention, Firdous said: “We want no leniency for those involved in the Bajaur blast.”

She prayed to Allah Almighty to grant eternal rest to the departed souls and patience to members of the bereaved families to bear the loss. Firdous said: “The IPP hopes that the state will take strict action against those involved in the terrorist activities.” Meanwhile the death toll from the suicide blast in the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) workers’ convention in Bajaur rose to 54 after more wounded in the explosion succumbed to their injuries on Monday. A deadly blast ripped through Bajaur district’s Khar, a former tribal area bordering Afghanistan, on Sunday evening when a suicide bomber set off explosives at the JUI-F gathering, killing around 40 people on the spot.—INP